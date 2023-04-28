close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FSSAI finds 32 new cases of misleading ads, claims by food biz operators

These FBOs include manufacturers and/or marketers of nutraceutical products, refined oils, pulses, flours, millet products, ghee etc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: fssai.gov.in

Photo: fssai.gov.in

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food regulator FSSAI on Friday said there are 32 new cases where food business operators (FBOs) have been prima-facie found in violation of misleading advertisements and claims.

FSSAI has referred the matter to licensing authorities concerned to issue notices to these FBOs for withdrawing misleading claims or scientifically substantiate claims.

These FBOs include manufacturers and/or marketers of nutraceutical products, refined oils, pulses, flours, millet products, ghee etc.

"In order to keep a close tab on the claims and advertisements being made by the FBOs on their products, Advertisement Monitoring Committee of FSSAI has reported 32 fresh cases which have been found prima facie in contravention of the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018," the regulator said in a statement.

Under these regulations, deceptive claims or advertisements are prohibited and are punishable offences under Section-53 of the FSS Act, 2006.

The food products scrutinised include various range of products like health supplements, organic products, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, staples etc and the claims identified include various health claims, product claims etc.

Also Read

Limit use of 'fancy adjectives' on labels, ads: FSSAI to food companies

States, trade body settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads

'Misleading' ads: FSSAI may slap notices on food business operators

YouTube to remove 'overlay ads' from April 6: How will it impact you?

Will keeps acting against food biz involved in misleading claims: FSSAI

India, US discuss export control issues related to dual-use items: Kendler

Northeast's second largest air cargo terminal opened in Tripura's Agartala

I-T dept raids hawala dealers, cryptocurrency operatives in Delhi

'Tech revolution has reshaped radio, FM', says PM Narendra Modi

Keeping an eye on digital space: CCI chairperson Sangeeta Verma

"For further action, including the issuance of notices to the concerned FBOs, the same has been referred to the concerned Licensing Authorities for issuance of notices to all such FBOs for withdrawing the misleading claims or scientifically substantiate the same," the statement said.

In case of an unsatisfactory response, the FBO is required to withdraw such claims or modify them as per the provisions of the said regulations, failing which the FBO can be penalised with a fine extending up to Rs 10 lakh as per Section-53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, apart from other stringent punishments like suspension/cancellation of license etc in case of repeated offences.

"The total number of such cases of reported misleading advertisements and claims during last six months has gone up to 170 cases, and the action against such delinquent FBOs shall also continue in future," the FSSAI said.

The regulator asked all the FBOs to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018 and desist from making any unscientific and/or exaggerated claims and advertisements to promote their product sales to avoid enforcement actions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FSSAI Misleading ads Advertisment

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Majority of pilots have accepted new compensation package: Air India

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
2 min read
Premium

Small- and mid-cap shares raced ahead of large caps in April, shows data

funds
1 min read
Premium

Elaichi ads or chewing tobacco surrogates?

Advertising, Ads, ASCI
5 min read

See hope in Vi, says Kumar Mangalam Birla after rejoining telco's board

Kumar Mangalam Birla
3 min read
Premium

Breaking free from the Pixar look

studios
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon