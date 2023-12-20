Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said his government is ready to welcome any suitable and viable publicprivate partnership (PPP) initiative in setting up medical colleges in the northeastern state

Healthcare, hospitals, patients, dialysis

Representative image

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said his government is ready to welcome any suitable and viable publicprivate partnership (PPP) initiative in setting up medical colleges in the northeastern state.
His remark comes after the chief minister held a meeting with a delegation of NITI Aayog led by its senior member Dr. V K Saraswat at his residence on Tuesday evening.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Currently, the state has two medical colleges, Agartala Government Medical College, and another society-run Tripura Medical College.
Besides, a government-run dental college opened in the current academic session.
"Today, I had a meeting with a delegation of NITI Aayog where an intensive discussion took place on different issues. They proposed setting up a medical college under the PPP model. I told them that we are receiving such proposals but the government wants a suitable and viable offer," he told reporters.
Saha said many Bangladeshis visit Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here to go outside the state for medical purposes because they want 'branded' hospitals to get modern treatment.
"If we can set up a medical college with all modern facilities under the PPP model, they will stay back and get treatment here which will be cost-effective. If any offer with a viable PPP model comes, the government will surely welcome it," he said.
Claiming that the NITI Aayog is happy with the state's performance in various growth parameters, the chief minister said he highlighted the trade barriers on export to Bangladesh.
"There is a ban on exporting rubber-based products to Bangladesh because they want raw rubber sheets. Besides, Dhaka charges exorbitant duty on tea exports, which is a stumbling block to trade with the neighbouring country. The NITI Aayog delegation gave a patient hearing on our issues," he said.
The NITI Aayog also made some proposals to strengthen the state's economy and the government will surely work on these, he added.

Also Read

10% students suffer from AIDS in Tripura, CM Saha expresses concern

Govt working for overall development, aiming at 8% growth: Tripura CM

Tripura CM Saha seeks investment to explore state's natural resources

Focus on people's issues: Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar advices CPI(M)

Centre allocates Rs 81 cr for education, health infrastructure in Tripura

Welfare of BC, women and farmers to be Chhattisgarh govt's priority: Guv

Decision on caste census after taking opinion of all sections: CM Shinde

Will not tolerate any insult to Parl, VP post: Dhankhar on mimicry row

Need to be alert, not panic, says Mansukh Mandaviya in Covid review meet

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tripura CM Tripura medical costs Medical insurance post graduate medical seats

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayInternational Human Solidarity Day 2023Uttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon