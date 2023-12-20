Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Decision on caste census after taking opinion of all sections: CM Shinde

Shinde visited the memorials of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder K B Hedgewar and second 'sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar in Reshimbagh area here and paid tributes to them

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde

Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, said Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said an appropriate decision on caste-based census will be taken after eliciting the opinion of all sections of society and keeping sentiments of the people in mind.
Shinde visited the memorials of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder K B Hedgewar and second 'sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar in Reshimbagh area here and paid tributes to them.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Tuesday, RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge said there should no caste-based census and sought to know what will be achieved by it.
Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, said Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak.
Notably, the Congress is in favour of a countrywide caste census.
To a query on the RSS functionary's comments, Shinde on Wednesday said Maharashtra is a progressive state and its culture and traditions are different from other states.
"Here all the communities and castes live together, work together and celebrate together. Hence, after taking the opinion of all sections of society an appropriate decision will be taken keeping feelings of the people in mind," the CM told reporters.
Ministers and MLAs belonging to the BJP visit the memorial of Hedgewar and Golwalkar every year during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.
Shinde, who forged an alliance with the BJP last year to form government in the state, said, "We visit Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir every year during the winter session. I feel at peace and get energy and inspiration after coming here. That is why we come here."

To a query on politics over Hindutva, Shinde said, "There is no politics behind us coming over here."

The CM said his government has been formed on the ideology of Hindutva and the ideology of (Shiv Sena's late founder) Balasaheb Thackeray.
"This Hindutva of development, as also said by our prime minister, is for sabka saath, sabka vikas," he said.

Also Read

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

SC won't stop Bihar from publishing caste survey data. Here's why

The Mandal Commission decoded: How OBC reservation came into effect

Will not tolerate any insult to Parl, VP post: Dhankhar on mimicry row

Need to be alert, not panic, says Mansukh Mandaviya in Covid review meet

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of capital improves to 'poor' on Wednesday

LIVE: Cong slams BJP, says Modi ecosystem galvanised on mimicry issue

Shinde further said his government represents the common people.
He said anybody can meet the chief minister and this accessibility is the feature of his government.
"I also work as a common man, that is why people like us and our government," the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra government Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayInternational Human Solidarity Day 2023Uttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon