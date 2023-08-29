Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.11%)
65068.11 + 71.51
Nifty (0.14%)
19332.75 + 26.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.75%)
5530.55 + 41.00
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
38825.85 + 163.70
Nifty Bank (0.10%)
44540.00 + 45.35
Heatmap

DMRC planning to construct a subway to connect T3 and T2 at Delhi airport

As things stand, passengers get out of the metro station, which is close to Terminal 3 either walk half a kilometre to the T2 or wait for a shuttle bus operated by the airport

Delhi airport on global top 5 and first among Asian on social media

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To streamline the travel experience for passengers journeying between Indira Gandhi International Airport Metro Station (Terminal 3) and Terminal 2, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is considering the construction of a subway to link the two points, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Currently, passengers disembark at the metro station near Terminal 3 and either walk half a kilometre to Terminal 2 or wait for an airport-operated shuttle bus. Once the subway is operational, it will enhance the connectivity between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, saving travellers valuable time.

Officials familiar with the development disclosed that the proposed subway would be approximately 70 metres long.

The foundational work for this initiative commenced in May when DMRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to oversee the construction, operation, and maintenance of the subway. A tender has subsequently been issued by the DMRC.

Also Read: DMRC, NBCC to work together in infrastructure development in India, abroad

According to officials, DIAL will absorb the construction costs, including any required utility relocation. Operational and maintenance expenses, such as electrical and mechanical components, lifts and escalators, Automatic Fare Collection systems, closed-circuit television surveillance, security, and public address systems, will be managed by the DMRC.

The subway's construction will employ the "box-pushing" method. One official explained that this approach eliminates the need for vertical excavation or large-scale digging and is substantially quicker than the traditional "cut and cover" technique commonly used in subway construction.

Also Read

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

DMRC sets up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations; check list here

Rahul Gandhi's claims were true: Raut after China includes Arunachal in map

3 killed, 9 injured as car ploughs into group in J'khand's Palamu district

8 parl committees re-constituted, P Chidambaram appointed to Home panel

HIT squads, sniffer dogs, beautification: Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

CM Yogi reviews law and order preparedness for upcoming festive season


Currently, the walking distance between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 takes around five minutes. For those who may struggle with this walk, such as pregnant women and senior citizens, golf cart services are available between the two terminals.

Terminal 2 records an average daily footfall ranging between 38,000 and 42,000, while Terminal 3 sees between 119,000 and 124,000 visitors per day.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate Rakhi
Topics : DMRC IGI Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport India's infrastructure BS Web Reports Delhi airport Delhi Metro Metro network

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon