DMRC planning to construct a subway to connect T3 and T2 at Delhi airport

To streamline the travel experience for passengers journeying between Indira Gandhi International Airport Metro Station (Terminal 3) and Terminal 2, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is considering the construction of a subway to link the two points, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Currently, passengers disembark at the metro station near Terminal 3 and either walk half a kilometre to Terminal 2 or wait for an airport-operated shuttle bus. Once the subway is operational, it will enhance the connectivity between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, saving travellers valuable time.

Officials familiar with the development disclosed that the proposed subway would be approximately 70 metres long.





Also Read: DMRC, NBCC to work together in infrastructure development in India, abroad The foundational work for this initiative commenced in May when DMRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to oversee the construction, operation, and maintenance of the subway. A tender has subsequently been issued by the DMRC.

According to officials, DIAL will absorb the construction costs, including any required utility relocation. Operational and maintenance expenses, such as electrical and mechanical components, lifts and escalators, Automatic Fare Collection systems, closed-circuit television surveillance, security, and public address systems, will be managed by the DMRC.

The subway's construction will employ the "box-pushing" method. One official explained that this approach eliminates the need for vertical excavation or large-scale digging and is substantially quicker than the traditional "cut and cover" technique commonly used in subway construction.

Currently, the walking distance between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 takes around five minutes. For those who may struggle with this walk, such as pregnant women and senior citizens, golf cart services are available between the two terminals.