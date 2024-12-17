Business Standard
People take refuge at night shelters as mercury dips to 7 degrees in Delhi

The IMD recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius temperature in Delhi at 2.30 am on Tuesday.

As the temperature dipped in Delhi on Monday night, people took refuge at the night shelters across various locations in the national capital.

The IMD recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius temperature in Delhi at 2.30 am on Tuesday.

A caretaker at a night shelter in Lodhi Road said there are 20 people, while they have only 19 beds, and some people are adjusted somewhere. Hot water and food are also provided to the needy.

"Here we have beds, mattresses, bed sheets, pillows, blankets. There is a machine for hot water, there is a television. Facilities like fans and coolers are also there. We have 19 beds and if there are one or two people extra then we adjust according to it. In the morning tea is provided. In the afternoon lunch, rice and pulses are provided. In dinner rotis and vegetables are provided," he said.

 

He further said that if anyone gets unwell at night then the ambulance is called and the patient is taken to hospital.

"In day time if anyone gets unwell then there is a small hospital in the nearby temple where they are taken," he said.

A lady guard said that there are 15-16 women who stay there permanently.

"Here we provide food both the time and give breakfast in the morning. There is a hot water facility, television, and coolers are provided during summer. Medicines and CCTV cameras are also in place," she added.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning in certain parts of north India, including Jammy and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and more states.

As Delhi grapples with a cold wave, the Air Quality Index has worsened, with levels once again breaching the 400 mark, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

In the wake of deteriorating air quality, the Sub-Committee of the CAQM imposed Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) schedule in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with 'immediate effect' on Monday night.

Dec 17 2024

