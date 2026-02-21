IYC AI Summit protest was inspired by Nepal Gen Z movement: Delhi Police

The IYC's protest at the AI Impact Summit was inspired by Nepal's violent Gen Z movement that recently toppled the government there, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Investigators are probing the financial trail behind the protest, including who funded the printing of t-shirts brandished during the demonstration, it said. The t-shirts carried messages such as 'PM is compromised', 'India-US Trade Deal' and 'Epstein Files', it said.

Teams are conducting raids to locate the printing facility where the shirts were printed and to identify persons involved in arranging them, it said.

The police are also questioning Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was examined for the second consecutive day, while a hunt is on to arrest remaining agitators allegedly linked to the protest, sources said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers and booked them at Tilak Marg Police Station under multiple provisions, including criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, obstruction of duty, and disobedience to orders promulgated by public authorities.

According to police, a group of IYC workers entered the venue after registering online and obtaining QR code-based entry passes and protested once inside.

The protesters allegedly raised slogans, removed shirts worn over slogan-printed t-shirts and created a disturbance inside the venue before being removed by security personnel.

Some police personnel deployed at the venue reportedly sustained minor injuries during the scuffle, the police said.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage and video clips from inside and outside the venue to identify more suspects.

Police sources said more names have surfaced during interrogation, and raids are being conducted to nab them.