close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Umesh Pal murder case: Charge sheet filed against accused Sadakat Khan

In a statement issued here, police said that Sadakat Khan's judicial custody was ending on May 27 and the charge sheet was filed on Friday

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Police on Friday filed a charge sheet against Sadakat Khan, an accused in the killing of Umesh Pal and his two security guards, officials said here.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said that on the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, police had registered a case under multiple IPC sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as the Explosives Act.

The case was filed against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others, Agrahari said.

During the probe into the case, Jaya Pal had told the investigating officer that she belonged to the Scheduled Caste, following which provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also added.

The name of Sadakat Khan, an LLB student and a resident of Ghazipur, cropped up in the case following which he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force.

Also Read

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police

Killing of Atiq Ahmad as heinous as Umesh Pal murder case: Mayawati

Killing of Atiq Ahmad as heinous as Umesh Pal murder, says Mayawati

Delhi Police files over 6600-page charge sheet in Mehrauli murder case

Atiq's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court over murder case

Jannayak Janata Party to contest Raj assembly polls in alliance with BJP

Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda to visit India from May 31 to June 3

Unhealthy practices done in name of religion are to be prevented: Kerala HC

Climbers to celebrate Mount Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers

2 judges elevated as HC chief justices; one is due to retire on May 30

In a statement issued here, police said that Sadakat Khan's judicial custody was ending on May 27 and the charge sheet was filed on Friday.

Of the seven people seen in the CCTV footage that captured the killing of Umesh Pal, Arbaaz, who allegedly drove a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying the attackers, was killed in an encounter on February 27.

Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on the night of April 15 while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Shooter Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman was killed in an encounter in Prayagraj on March 6. Ahmad's son Asad and another accused Ghulam were killed in another encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi on April 13.

Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim are currently absconding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Murder Uttar Pradesh Police

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Jannayak Janata Party to contest Raj assembly polls in alliance with BJP

BJP
1 min read

Varun Beverages becomes 4th largest FMCG by market capitalisation, briefly

Varun Beverages
2 min read

With Alan's Bugles, Reliance Consumer Products adds crunch to snacks market

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms: Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal economic, advisor
3 min read

OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
3 min read

Most Popular

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon