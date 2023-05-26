close

Modi-Biden talks to revolve around peace, people during visits: US Envoy

Commenting on the relations with India, he said the militaries of both countries train together while the largest military exercises India does are with the US

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
: The discussions during the upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and American President Joe Biden's trip to India will revolve around four Ps- Peace, Prosperity, Planet, and People, said a top diplomat of the US here on Friday.

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti who was in the city, told reporters that the entire planet is counting on the friendship between India and US and the deepening ties.

In four months, our leaders will meet thrice face-to-face, and probably as I said it feels natural I think as I said those four Ps- peace, prosperity, work on our planet, and connecting our people will be what you see when Prime Minister (Modi) comes to Washington and you'll see a further reflection and deepening that when the president (Biden) comes here to India..

I hope that he (Biden) will have a chance not just visit the capital Delhi but maybe go someplace else in the country as well, the envoy said when asked about the main agenda of the leaders' visit.

PM Modi will embark on his first official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, in the third week of June. The American President is expected to travel to India in September to attend the G20 Leaders Summit.

He said companies belonging to the US are investing in Hyderabad creating 100,000 jobs here and similarly Indian business houses are also investing in the North American country.

Commenting on the relations with India, he said the militaries of both countries train together while the largest military exercises India does are with the US.

We are working towards an Indo-Pacific that is safe, secure and prosperous, he said.

On the number of visas to be issued to Indians this year, Garcetti said the USA is on track to process one million visas this year.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador visited a clinic operated by the transgender community here.

I was moved & proud to visit the Mitr Clinic, a groundbreaking initiative supported by @USAID in Hyderabad. The clinic is led & operated by transgender people & is making a positive impact by strengthening stigma-free health services for the transgender community. he said in a tweet.

He also visited the Indian School of Business ( ISB) and T-Hub here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Joe Biden US

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

