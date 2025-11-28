Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police nabs gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant

Delhi Police nabs gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant

According to investigators, Singh was coordinating with Dhillon's network and part of a broader conspiracy to target the popular artist's restaurant as an act of intimidation

Police, Delhi Police

A senior police officer said the arrest followed specific intelligence inputs (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected gangster allegedly involved in the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Bandhu Man Singh, is a close associate of Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is believed to be involved in multiple extortion rackets targeting businessmen and high-profile individuals abroad, he added.

According to investigators, Singh was coordinating with Dhillon's network and part of a broader conspiracy to target the popular artist's restaurant as an act of intimidation.

A senior police officer said the arrest followed specific intelligence inputs.

"A Chinese pistol along with cartridges was recovered from his possession. His role in the conspiracy and his links with overseas operatives are being further probed," the officer said.

 

Further investigation is underway to identify additional conspirators and ascertain the extent of the gang's activities in India and abroad, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah: NDRF teams reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry amid heavy rains

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Delhi blast: NIA moves accused Dr Shaheen to Faridabad for interrogation

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case: SIT arrests senior TTD official

Vehicles move along a road on a smoggy morning, as air pollution persists in Mumbai, India, November 27, 2025 | REUTERS

Mumbai civic body issues stop-work order to construction sites as AQI dips

station, Indian Railway, railway station

How Indian Railways plans to earn more from things usually thrown away

Topics : Kapil Sharma Delhi Police Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon