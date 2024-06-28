Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic comes to a standstill

The Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts to notify the affected carriageways, advising commuters to plan their journey accordingly

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid rains, in New Delhi, Friday morning, June 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging in many areas of the city led to a flood-like situation causing heavy traffic jams on the roads.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts to notify the affected carriageways, advising commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Visuals coming from various parts of the city show several areas inundated with water, leading to long traffic jams which affected commuters, especially, office-goers.
At the New Delhi Railway Station, commuters had to walk through knee-deep water, carrying children to navigate the flooded roads. Water also filled metro stations in some areas, adding to the discomfort of the people.
According to the police, traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways from 100 Foota Red Light and Lado Sarai Red Light and vice-versa due to waterlogging.
On Ring Road, traffic is slow in both directions from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under the Dhaula Kuan Flyover.
Traffic is also affected in both the carriageways on Vir Banda Bairagi Marg due to waterlogging at the Azad Market underpass.
On Aurobindo Marg, traffic is stuck in both directions from INA towards AIIMS and vice-versa due to waterlogging under the AIIMS Flyover.
Traffic is slow on the Outer Ring Road in both directions from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament LIVE news: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned over NEET issue

hemant soren

LIVE news: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren granted bail in land scam case

IMD rainfall prediction 2024

IMD weather today: Heavy showers to lash most parts of India till June 30

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Check routes, security, do's & don'ts and more

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest

NEET row top 5 updates: NSUI protest, Parliament debate, CBI arrests

Due to waterlogging below Tilak Bridge W-point, traffic is disrupted on W-Point Tilak Bridge road in both the carriageways from A-Point to W-Point and vice-versa.
On Rohtak road, traffic is affected in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging.
The uprooting of a tree has disrupted traffic on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur.
Traffic is affected on Road No. 13 in both directions from Kalindi Kunj towards Crown Plaza and vice-versa due to waterlogging at the Okhla underpass.
Due to a canopy outbreak at Terminal 1 Departure, the area is non-functional. All passengers heading towards Terminal 1 departure are advised to use the arrival section of Terminal 1. Additionally, there is waterlogging at the Mehram Nagar underpass towards Terminal 3.
Traffic is affected in both the carriageways from Akshardham towards Ghaziabad and vice-versa due to waterlogging at roundabout Murga Mandi, Ghazipur Border.
The uprooting of a tree opposite Jwala Heri Market has disrupted traffic in the carriageway from Jwala Heri Market towards Madipur.
On Minto Road, traffic is stuck in both directions from Kamla Market towards Connaught Place and vice-versa due to waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass.
Traffic is affected on the Outer Ring road in the carriageway from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to waterlogging near Peeragarhi Village road.
Traffic is affected on IP Marg, BSZ Marg and Vikash Marg due to waterlogging and breakdown of vehicles at Tilak Bridge underpass (W-Point) .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, severe waterlogging in several parts of city

rainfall, farmer, agriculture, rain

Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Red alert as Southwest monsoon causes landslides, waterlogging in Kerala

Dubai, UAE floods, storm in UAE

Flights cancelled, offices and beaches closed: Heavy rains lash Dubai again

Waterlogging

NDMC to set up control rooms to check waterlogging during monsoon: Official

Topics : Waterlogging Delhi traffic Delhi Police Monsoon rains monsoon rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon