Home / India News / Delhi power minister Sood orders implementation of summer action plan

Delhi power minister Sood orders implementation of summer action plan

Ashish Sood

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood during the first session of the UT Assembly, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday directed officials to implement the summer action plan in the national capital with immediate effect.

During a meeting with senior power department officials at the Delhi Secretariat, the minister emphasised the urgent need to enforce the plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply ahead of summer, according to a statement.

The power department and all stakeholders were instructed to take immediate and effective measures to maintain stable electricity supply.

Sood highlighted that ensuring reliable power supply for all residents was a key priority for the government.

He outlined a vision to develop a model colony with organised overhead power cables, eliminating hanging wires.

 

Discussions were also held on removing unauthorised cables from electricity poles to reduce excessive load and prevent entanglement.

The minister also directed the officials to ensure repairs were completed within a maximum five minutes to minimise disruptions in the event of a power grid failure.

Implementation of the decisions taken in previous meetings will be reviewed every 15 days, according to the statement.

Reaffirming the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi (Developed Delhi)', Sood said the city government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was working proactively to ensure that no resident faced power shortage during the summer.

Topics : Delhi Summer

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

