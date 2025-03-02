Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi to begin registration for Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women on Mar 8

Delhi to begin registration for Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women on Mar 8

A list of beneficiaries will be prepared. The entire process of providing Rs 2,500 to every financially poor woman will be completed in one and a half months, said Manoj Tiwari

Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

The registration process for providing Rs 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections by the BJP government in Delhi will begin on March 8, party MP Manoj Tiwari said on Sunday..

In its Delhi Assembly election manifesto, the BJP promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, once it came to power in Delhi.

Tiwari, on the sidelines of an event, told PTI Videos, "We are beginning registrations for our announcement of Rs 2,500 to be provided to poor women in Delhi from March 8..

A list of beneficiaries will be prepared. The entire process of providing Rs 2,500 to every financially poor woman will be completed in one and a half months, he said, appealing to women to register for the scheme.

 

The opposition AAP has criticised the BJP government for not approving the scheme in its first Cabinet meeting, as promised by the Prime Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has claimed that the previous AAP government left behind "empty coffers" for the new BJP regime, while assuring that all the promises made by the party to the people would be fulfilled.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, in a statement, reminded the BJP of its promises made to the people before coming to power.

"Before the elections, BJP had promised that every woman in Delhi would receive Rs 2,500 in their accounts by March 8. BJP had also assured that LPG cylinders would be provided at Rs 500, and every household would receive a free cylinder on Holi and Diwali. CM Rekha Gupta should start working on fulfilling these promises," she said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the AAP leaders have become unemployed after the defeat of their party in the Delhi Assembly elections and are creating "fictitious" issues.

The BJP is determined to fulfil all the promises made in its manifesto, he asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

