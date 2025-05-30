Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
5 killed in firecracker factory blast in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib

The incident occurred in the two-storey factory unit located on Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar Sahib

Representative Image: The cause behind the blast is under investigation, the DSP said. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Five migrant labourers were killed and several were injured in a blast in a firecracker manufacturing and packaging unit near a village in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the two-storey factory unit located on Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, said over the phone.

The cause behind the blast is under investigation, the DSP said.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

