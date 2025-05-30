5 killed in firecracker factory blast in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib

Five migrant labourers were killed and several were injured in a blast in a firecracker manufacturing and packaging unit near a village in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district on Friday, police said.
The incident occurred in the two-storey factory unit located on Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, said over the phone.
The cause behind the blast is under investigation, the DSP said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)