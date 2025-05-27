Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi HC asks state government to frame policy on rehabilitating stray dogs

Delhi HC asks state government to frame policy on rehabilitating stray dogs

The court asked govt to consult with all stakeholders, saying rehabilitation must be done at an institutional level instead of releasing strays back on street after sterilization and vaccination

The court's directive comes in response to a petition filed by an octogenarian woman, Pratima Devi, also known as 'Dog Amma'

Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has asked the state government to frame a policy for rehabilitation of stray dogs at an institutional level, so they can be "phased out" from public roads.

Highlighting the scale of the problem that the public faces in this regard, Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the matter to the Delhi chief secretary, saying that coordinated efforts by the MCD, the state government and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) were required to draft such a policy.

"This court notes that various instances of dog bites by stray dogs have come forth, which are reported regularly in the newspapers, along with several petitions before this court, wherein, instances of dog bites have been brought to the notice of this court," Justice Pushkarna said in her order dated May 21.

 

The court's directive comes in response to a petition filed by an octogenarian woman, Pratima Devi, also known as 'Dog Amma'. She claimed that her makeshift living shelter behind PVR Anupam Complex in Saket, which used to provide care to more than 200 stray dogs in the area, was demolished by the MCD without any prior notice on January 3, 2023.

The judge also asked the chief secretary to call a meeting with concerned stakeholders on how to remove strays as well as rehabilitate them in an institutional shelter.

"Accordingly, it is directed that a policy decision be taken by the stakeholders to ensure that provisions are made for the rehabilitation of the stray dogs at an institutional level so that stray dogs are rehabilitated and phased out from the public roads and streets," the judge said.

The order also noted that the authorities had decided to leave the dogs back in the neighbourhood after sterilization and vaccination. The court, however, pointed out that this was not the proper solution, saying it might create a very serious situation as over 200 stray dogs could not be allowed to be let loose on the streets.

The next hearing has been scheduled for August 6.

Topics : Stray dogs Delhi High Court Delhi government Animal welfare

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

