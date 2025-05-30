Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to meet family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur

Businessman Shubham Dwivedi (31) was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport.

Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport here on Friday, an official said.

"The bereaved family members have been apprised about the PMO's decision that Prime Minister Modi will meet Shubham's wife Ashanya and his parents, Sanjay Dwivedi and Seema Dwivedi, at Chakeri airport soon after the PM's special plan lands," Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh told PTI.  Businessman Shubham Dwivedi (31) was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

His wife told PTI that they have been informed about the PMO's decision by senior officials of the state government. 

 

A week back, Lok Sabha MP from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi had written to the PMO, requesting Prime Minister Modi to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi.

Awasti said in the letter that the family has "thanked PM Modi for Operation Sindoor as it has brought peace to the soul of Shubham Dwivedi and has expressed desire to thank the prime minister for that."  Operation Sindoor was launched early May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation. 

Shubham, who got married on February 12 this year, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and other family members when terrorists opened fire on tourists resulting in his death.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
