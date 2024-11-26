Business Standard
Delhi's air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' category in several areas

At 8:30 a.m., ITO recorded an AQI of 282, Chandni Chowk 353, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium 411, Patparganj 408, Mandir Marg 413, Lodhi Road 321 and Anand Vihar 438, according to CPCB

The Air Quality Index (AQI) categorises pollution levels to indicate their impact on public health.

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality worsened sharply on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 396, placing it in the “very poor” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several air monitoring stations recorded AQI levels exceeding 400, qualifying as “severe.” 
Air quality remains a major concern, with key locations across the city reporting “very poor” conditions and significant fluctuations in pollution levels. At 8:30 a.m., ITO recorded an AQI of 282, Chandni Chowk 353, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium 411, Patparganj 408, Mandir Marg 413, Lodhi Road 321 and Anand Vihar 438, according to CPCB. 
Understanding AQI levels: What they mean for your health 
 
The Air Quality Index categorises pollution levels to reflect their impact on public health. AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered “Good,” posing minimal health risks, while 51 to 100 is “Satisfactory,” with minor pollution and negligible impact. Moderate pollution, ranging from 101 to 200, may affect sensitive individuals. Levels from 201 to 300 are “Poor,” potentially causing discomfort for vulnerable groups. An AQI between 301 and 400 is “Very Poor,” with significant health risks for individuals with respiratory conditions. Readings from 401 to 450 are “Severe,” affecting a broader population, while levels above 450 are categorised as “Severe Plus,” indicating extremely hazardous conditions with serious health implications for all.
Supreme Court upholds stage 4 pollution curbs 
The Supreme Court has upheld Stage 4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which enforces strict anti-pollution measures: 

Truck ban: Only trucks carrying essential goods or using cleaner fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric are permitted. 
Light commercial vehicles: Non-essential vehicles registered outside Delhi are restricted unless they meet electric or BS-VI diesel standards. 
Construction halt: All public project construction activities remain suspended. 
Schools shift to hybrid mode amid pollution 
In light of worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed all schools in Delhi and NCR to conduct classes for grades up to 12 in a hybrid format (physical and online). The Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education has instructed schools to implement this mandate promptly. Affected districts include Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Delhi.
 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

