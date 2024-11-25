The air quality in Delhi showed slight improvement on Monday, moving from the “hazardous” to “unhealthy” category, with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 281, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhiites woke to a thin layer of smog and haze that continues to blanket parts of the city.
Delhi AQI, November 25
Air quality across key locations in the city remains a concern, with varying levels of pollution recorded. ITO reported an AQI of 235, Chandni Chowk 250, Pusa 264, R K Puram 277, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 236, all classified as “poor.”
Meanwhile, Anand Vihar and Wazirpur recorded significantly higher levels at 333, and Shadipur reported 349, placing these areas in the “very poor” category. These figures highlight the pressing need for effective pollution control measures in the region.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as “poor,” while 301–400 falls under “very poor.”
Combating air pollution in Delhi
The Delhi government has deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers to combat the effects of air pollution. Additionally, the Supreme Court has directed stricter enforcement of restrictions under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which includes prohibiting truck entry into Delhi, restricting movement of certain diesel vehicles within the city, and banning public construction projects.
On Friday, the Supreme Court said that Grap Stage IV measures could be removed after three days. The apex court also appointed 13 Bar members as court commissioners to monitor compliance at the 113 entry points into the city.
Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has instructed strict adherence to Grap measures and called for coordinated action under the Winter Action Plan 2024. Departments are required to submit daily progress reports, and enforcement mechanisms have been strengthened to penalise violators of pollution norms.
What is Delhi's Winter Action Plan 2024?
Delhi’s Winter Action Plan 2024 outlines a 21-point strategy to combat air pollution during the colder months. Measures include drone monitoring of 13 pollution hotspots, intensified anti-dust campaigns, deployment of water sprinklers and smog guns, and stricter vehicular and industrial pollution controls.
Toxic foam in Yamuna River
Amid the air quality crisis, drone footage revealed a frothy layer of toxic foam persisting in the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj. The pollution levels in the river remain alarmingly high, adding to the environmental concerns in the city.
Winter exacerbates pollution levels in city
The onset of winter has exacerbated pollution levels, leading to increased complaints from residents about breathing difficulties, fevers, and other health issues. Citizens have called for long-term solutions to address the persistent pollution crisis.