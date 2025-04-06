Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 08:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 194

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 194

Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, falling in the 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' category

Pollution, India Pollution

On April 2, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality improved, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday morning, after being ‘poor’ for the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 194 at 8 am on April 6, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 173 at the same time on Saturday. 
 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

 
Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 163 at 4 pm on April 5. Gurugram in Haryana recorded an AQI of 184, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 107 and 178, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 147, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.
 
 

CAQM invokes Grap Stage I curbs

 
On April 2, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI entered the ‘poor’ category.
 
Under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), authorities conduct stringent checks on polluting vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms, while traffic management is intensified to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions. Additionally, industries, power plants, and brick kilns are required to implement stricter emission control measures to minimise their environmental impact.

Also Read

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Warm days ahead for Delhi as temperature set to touch 42 degrees Celsius

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' as strong wind clears pollutants

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi to see temperatures rise to 42°C by April 10, IMD warns of heatwave

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' as city records hottest day of season

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi records season's high of 39°C as summer sets in, AQI remains poor

 

Delhi weather update

 
Delhi residents need to be prepared for scorching days ahead, as the temperatures are expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius by April 10.The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Sunday's IMD forecast predicts clear sky conditions throughout the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius. 
 

Artificial rain to combat pollution

 
The Delhi government is expected to conduct a trial for artificial rain in May as part of its broader strategy to combat air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday. The trial will take place in an area in outer Delhi, with the final site to be chosen by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur.
 
The minister added that authorities have requested detailed reports to assess whether chemicals used in cloud seeding could have adverse effects on human health or the environment. Based on the findings, a small-scale trial will be conducted, with water samples analysed. If successful, the project may be expanded across Delhi during periods of severe pollution.
         

More From This Section

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces recover large cache of arms in Manipur, arrest 6 insurgents

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

Highlights: President Dissanayake confers Mitra Vibushana, Sri Lanka's highest award, on PM Modi

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home minister Amit Shah to be on three-day visit to J-K from Sunday

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana govt to develop film city in Pinjore over 100 acres: CM Saini

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah pledges Rs 1 cr for Naxal-free villages at Bastar Pandoom 2025 finale

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution Air quality BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon