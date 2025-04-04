Delhi records season's high of 39°C as summer sets in, AQI remains poor

Weather updates for todayThe weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Today's IMD forecast predicts clear sky conditions throughout the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s AQI update
Delhi’s air quality worsened and remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 215 at 8 am on April 4, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 217 at 4 pm on April 3. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is expected to conduct a trial for artificial rain in May as part of its broader strategy to combat air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday. The trial will take place in an area in outer Delhi, with the final site to be chosen by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur.
Delhi weather forecast for the week
Delhi residents can expect hot weather over the next four days. The maximum temperature is forecasted to cross 38 degrees Celsius on April 5, and 6. Clear skies are predicted for the following days. Along with the rising temperatures, strong surface winds are anticipated. These winds, with speeds between 20 to 30 km/h, may occasionally gust up to 40 km/h. This combination of high temperatures and strong winds will make the weather feel even warmer.