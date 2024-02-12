Delhi's Amity Int'l School receives bomb threat email, search operation on

Sensex (    %)
                        
Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

The Amity International School in Pushp Vihar here received an email regarding a bomb threat on Monday morning, prompting police to launch a search operation, officials said.
A thorough checking of the school premises is being done by a bomb detection squad which has found nothing suspicious so far, a Delhi Police officer said.
No immediate reaction was available from the school administration on the matter.
"An email was received today morning at around 3.10 am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school is being done through BDT but nothing found yet," the police officer said.

Topics : Amity University Hoax bomb call Bomb scare Delhi schools

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

