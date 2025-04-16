Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt reviews medical emergency protocols at airports after pilot's death

Govt reviews medical emergency protocols at airports after pilot's death

On April 9, an Air India Express pilot suffered a cardiac arrest at Delhi airport shortly after flying in from Srinagar. The airline later confirmed his passing

The deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Following the incident, several Air India Express pilots voiced concerns about what they claimed was a delayed emergency response

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government was evaluating existing protocols for managing medical emergencies at airports after a pilot collapsed and died shortly after landing a commercial flight, a senior official said on Wednesday.
 
On April 9, an Air India Express pilot suffered a cardiac arrest at Delhi airport shortly after flying in from Srinagar. The airline later confirmed his passing.
 
According to the senior official, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may soon initiate a review of policies concerning pilot health assessments, emergency medical infrastructure at airports, and other related areas.
 
“We are exploring whether to set up a protocol on how to respond in such situations,” the official said.
 
 
Following the incident, several Air India Express pilots voiced concerns about what they claimed was a delayed emergency response, stating that an ambulance took approximately 45 minutes to arrive.
 
In response, Delhi airport chief executive officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar stated on April 11 that a doctor was dispatched within eight minutes of the airport’s operations team being informed. “Timely medical aid was given and the pilot was transferred to a world-class medical facility,” he added.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Vande Bharat, all women crew, international womens day, central railway

Money on the Move: ATM installed on Panchavati Express on trial basis

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Mumbai roads to be 'truly pothole-free' by May 31, promise Dy CM Shinde

Medanta Hospital

Air hostess alleges ICU assault while on ventilator; hospital responds

Cryptocurrency

SC says no to making rules on cryptocurrencies: 'Can't lay down the law'

Topics : central government Delhi airport Pilots on commercial flights flight medical emergency Pilots

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDC vs RR LIVE ScoreWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon