Business Standard
Home / India News / JSW-POSCO to set up greenfield steel plant in Odisha's Keonjhar: CM Majhi

JSW-POSCO to set up greenfield steel plant in Odisha's Keonjhar: CM Majhi

The two steel makers on October 29 signed an MoU at JSW Group's corporate headquarters in Mumbai, in the presence of JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and POSCO Chairman Chang In-hwa

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Majhi revealed this amid nationwide speculation over the exact location of the JSW-POSCO joint venture. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that India's fastest growing conglomerate JSW Group and South Korean steel major POSCO will jointly set up a greenfield steel facility in his home district of Keonjhar.

Majhi revealed this amid nationwide speculation over the exact location of the JSW-POSCO joint venture.

"During our roadshows for the ensuing Make-in Odisha conclave in Delhi and Mumbai, I had discussed with both JSW and POSCO regarding the establishment of a steel plant in Odisha's mineral-rich Keonjhar district," Majhi, who is on a two-day visit to Keonjhar for celebrating Diwali, told reporters.

"Meanwhile, they have signed an MoU. They will do it jointly. They have also mentioned doing it in Keonjhar district. It is under process and Odisha will get another steel plant," the chief minister said.

 

The two steel makers on October 29 signed an MoU at JSW Group's corporate headquarters in Mumbai, in the presence of JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and POSCO Chairman Chang In-hwa.

The partnership will focus on setting up an integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

More From This Section

gavel law cases

HC quashes summons against ex-DU college principal in suicide abetment case

Diwali pollution

66% spike seen in noise pollution in Ranchi's silence zone on Diwali night

Pollution

No 'severe' AQI cities in India for third consecutive year post-Diwali

Air India

Air India to deploy A350 planes on ultra-long-haul routes for Delhi-NY

Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE news: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod to relaxation in criteria for jobs to 1984 riots victims

According to the MoU, both parties will also explore collaborations in the areas of battery materials related to Electric Vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy for meeting the captive requirements of the proposed integrated steel plant, a company statement said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has identified two patches of land for the purpose in Keonjhar district.

One patch of 2,500 acres of land is located near Odisha Tea Plantation Ltd (OTPL) in the Taramakant area under Banspal block, while the other one of 1,956 acres is at Patna, which was initially offered to steel major ArcelorMittal.

This will be considered the second attempt by the South Korean steel major to set up a steel plant in Odisha.

It had earlier scrapped its plan for a 12 million tonnes steel mill in Odisha's Paradip and surrendered the land allotted for the project due to protests and certain regulatory issues several years ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JSW

JSW Group, Korea's POSCO announce deal to set up steel plant in India

JSW Group

JSW Group, Korea's Posco partner to develop integrated steel plant in India

PremiumJayant Acharya, JSW Steel

Our capacities are just in time to meet growing demand: JSW Steel's Acharya

jsw

JSW Steel Q2FY25 results: Net profit slumps 84% on lower sales realisation

jsw

JSW Steel Q2 results: Net profit plunges over 85% to Rs 404 crore

Topics : JSW steel Posco Odisha Steel Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon