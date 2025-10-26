Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarakhand to impose green tax on 'out-of-state' vehicles from Dec

Uttarakhand to impose green tax on 'out-of-state' vehicles from Dec

According to officials, the decision aims at controlling pollution, protecting the environment, and promoting cleanliness in the state

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Representative Image: The transport department has appointed a vendor company to collect the green tax. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Green tax will be collected from vehicles coming to Uttarakhand from outside states from December, officials said.

According to officials, the decision aims at controlling pollution, protecting the environment, and promoting cleanliness in the state. The collection of this tax will begin in December.

State Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed along the state's borders will capture the registration numbers of incoming vehicles.

He said 16 cameras were already installed in the border areas, and their number has now been increased to 37.

The transport department has appointed a vendor company to collect the green tax, Singh said.

 

Also Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand govt to offer free pre-recruitment training for Agniveers

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

UP CM is an infiltrator, should be sent back to Uttarakhand: Akhilesh

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Uttarakhand GST raid uncovers tax evasion racket involving senior official

gavel

CPCB pulls up Uttarakhand board over violations at 3 waste treatment plants

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Uttarakhand launches statewide crackdown on sale of banned cough syrups

The data captured by the cameras will be sent to the vendor through software, which will then separate information related to Uttarakhand-registered, government, and two-wheeler vehicles, and send them to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) database, he added.

He informed that from there, the wallet numbers of the vehicle owners will be searched, and the relevant amount will be automatically deducted and deposited to the account of the transport department.

Different tax rates have been fixed for various vehicle categories -- Rs 80 for small vehicles, Rs 250 for small cargo vehicles, Rs 140 for buses, and between Rs 120 and Rs 700 for trucks, depending on their weight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

railway station, station

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station

Representative Picture

Govt signs MoUs with 17 institutions to expand work under 'Gyan Bharatam'

Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, an internationally renowned Indian astrophysicist | Photo: PIB

Late astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar selected for Vigyan Ratna award

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal CM orders hospitals to tighten security after molestation cases

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold

Temperature begins to dip in Delhi, air quality remains in 'poor' category

Topics : Uttarakhand vehicles pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon