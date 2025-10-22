Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi to develop 17 model Chhath ghats, withdraw cases against devotees: CM

Addressing a press conference, CM Rekha Gupta said her government aims to ensure that Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi with the same grandeur as Diwali

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that her government will develop 17 model Chhath ghats along the Yamuna across Delhi and withdraw all cases registered against devotees for celebrating the festival on the banks of the river.

Addressing a press conference here, she said her government aims to ensure that Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi with the same grandeur as Diwali.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28 this year.

The festival holds special significance for the Purvanchali community, which constitutes a large part of Delhi's population.

 

"In the past, Chhath Puja was not allowed on the banks of the Yamuna but we have allowed it for the devotees this year. We will nullify all the complaints of the past years and withdraw all such cases from our side," Gupta said.

She said the government has received more than 1,000 applications from various puja samitis to organise the festival at various locations in the national capital.

"In every district, a model Chhath ghat will be made and cultural programmes in Maithili and Bhojpuri will be organised at each site," she said.

All necessary facilities such as clean drinking water, tea, lighting and washrooms will be provided at these ghats, she added.

The Delhi government on Wednesday also launched a special cleanliness drive to prepare the sites ahead of the festival.

"All our MPs, MLAs and councillors will participate in cleaning the ghats in their respective areas," the chief minister said.

"We will ensure every facility for our devotees so that Chhath Puja is celebrated the same way as Diwali," Gupta said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta Chhath Puja ghats

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

