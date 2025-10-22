Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra CM on 3-day tour of UAE to invite investors for Partnership Summit

The southern state is inviting industrialists overseas and foreign government officials for the summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati/Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began a three-day tour of UAE on Wednesday to woo investments and invite industrialists to the forthcoming CII Partnership Summit in Vizag on November 14 and 15, an official source said.

Chief minister left Amaravati for Hyderabad on Wednesday morning and took off for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from there.

"The Chief Minister embarked on a three-day visit to UAE," said a press release.

The southern state is inviting industrialists overseas and foreign government officials for the summit. As part of this effort, CM is visiting UAE for three days to meet a number of industrialists and invite them for the summit, the release added.

 

Naidu is expected to meet the representatives of five organisations on Wednesday, followed by a roadshow for the summit. CM will also visit Dubai Future Museum.

On the first day of his tour, Naidu is scheduled to meet industry leaders, including PNC Menon of Sobha Group, Sharafuddin Sharaf (Saharaf), and Ramesh Ramakrishna (Transworld Group) to discuss the topics of infrastructure, logistics, ports, and IT development in Andhra Pradesh.

On October 23, he is expected to visit BAPS Mandir with UAE Minister of Investments Alsuwaidi and take part in a business roundtable.

He is scheduled to meet Nasser Al Muhairi from ADNOC, Mansoor Al Mansoori of G42 International, Yusuf Ali of Lulu Group, Salmeen Alameri of Agthia Group, and Binance's CMO Rachel.

On the final day, he will visit YAS Island attractions such as Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Sea World.

CM will also meet Thani Bin Ahmed AI Zeyoudi, Minister for Foreign Trade and Abdulla Bin Touq Almarri, Minister of Economy.

The CM will conclude the trip by participating in Emirates Business Roundtable and a Telugu Diaspora event organised by Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

