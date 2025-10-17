Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Delhi govt's GST refund gift to traders ahead of Diwali; ₹738 cr disbursed

Delhi govt's GST refund gift to traders ahead of Diwali; ₹738 cr disbursed

The government earlier announced a GST refund of Rs 1,600 crore to city traders, pending since 2019

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that her government has so far disbursed Rs 738 crore in goods and services tax (GST) refund to the city traders ahead of Diwali.

The government earlier announced a GST refund of Rs 1,600 crore to city traders, pending since 2019.

The process remains ongoing, with modern technology enabling faster and more efficient refund processing, Gupta said.

Highlighting the government's efforts to ensure timely GST refunds, she said that the Trade and Taxes department has successfully cleared pending refund cases amounting to Rs 1,002 crore, of which Rs 738 crore has already been paid to business establishments and traders.

 

So far, 8,259 refund applications have been processed, a record number, including 7,409 claims below Rs 10 lakh. The prompt disposal of these smaller claims has provided much-needed relief to small traders and business owners across Delhi, she said.

The refund system has been fast-tracked with the Trade and Taxes department coming up with an advanced IT module in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad. The module leverages data analytics, automation, and swift verification systems, ensuring prompt settlement of refund applications, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

India's crude oil bill down 15% in H1; Russia imports up in Octoberpremium

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty

Egypt urges Indian companies to be part of Suez Canal Economic Zone

rbi, reserve bank of india

Credit growth inches up to 11.4% in October 3 fortnight: RBI data

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Centre working on steps to boost rare earth supply chain: Piyush Goyal

Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal

World Bank-funded Haldia multimodal terminal gets private operator

Topics : GST Revamp Diwali Delhi government Rekha Gupta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon