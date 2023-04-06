close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi to have 100 EV charging station with lowest rates by July-end: Atishi

Atishi said she has instructed officials to ensure that 50 EV charging stations are ready by the end of April, and all 100 by the end of July

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Atishi Marlena

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi is likely to have 100 "world-class" electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with the "lowest charging costs in the world" by the end of July this year, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

She further said EV charging rates in Delhi are the "lowest in the world" at less than Rs 3 per unit.

Atishi said she has instructed officials to ensure that 50 EV charging stations are ready by the end of April, and all 100 by the end of July.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is leading the EV revolution in India. Over 16.7 per cent of total vehicles sold in the capital are electric, the highest share of EVs in total sales across the country," she said.

Reviewing the progress of work to set up charging stations, the power minister asked officials to ensure timely completion of the project taken up on public-private partnership mode.

The 100 EV charging stations will be established at metro stations, bus depots and public places across the city. During the review meeting, Atishi directed the officials of the power department and DTL to proactively address the issues occurring in the installation of EV charging stations and ensure that 50 of them are ready by the end of April.

Also Read

Delhi CM Kejriwal announces 100 EV charging stations, one every 2 km

Bharat Petroleum launches 19 EV fast-charging stations at 110 fuel stations

Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network in N America

Railways plans to set up EV charging points at major stations in 3 years

Tata Power plans to set up 25,000 EV charging points across India

17th Lok Sabha likely to be shortest since 1952, says PRS report

Assam government's 2021-22 budget unrealistic, overestimated, says CAG

MCD school to be upgraded on lines of Delhi govt schools in 5 yrs: Kejriwal

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 118 cr in illegal forex trading case

Cabinet gives approval to Indian Space Policy, 2023; lays roles for Isro

Topics : Atishi | Electric Vehicles | Delhi government | AAP government

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon