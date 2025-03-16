Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi to see light rain, strong winds; IMD predicts cooler day ahead

Following Holi celebrations, the weather in Delhi and surrounding areas has become cooler due to rain showers

The IMD has forecast rain for today, accompanied by gusty winds, which might bring a slight dip in temperatures. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to partly cloudy skies on Sunday morning, with light rain predicted for the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, with light rain or drizzle expected in the morning and towards the night.  
 

Weather updates for today  

 
The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, amid warm conditions. The relative humidity is 18 per cent, and the wind speed is 18 km/h.  
 

Rain and strong winds expected  

 
Following Holi celebrations, the weather in Delhi and surrounding areas has become cooler due to rain showers. On Friday evening, cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of North India experienced light to moderate rainfall. The IMD has forecast rain for today, accompanied by gusty winds, which might bring a slight dip in temperatures.  
 
 
Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive rain over the next 24 hours.  
 

Fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir  

 
Jammu and Kashmir have been experiencing fresh snowfall, particularly in South Kashmir. The IMD expects light to moderate snowfall and rainfall over the next 36 hours, with an overall improvement in weather conditions by March 16. By March 17, the region is likely to witness clearer skies, with only scattered rainfall in some areas.  
 

Delhi's AQI update  

 
Delhi's air quality improved to the 'Satisfactory' category on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 81, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is the lowest AQI recorded in the city for the period from January 1 to March 15 in the last three years.
 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

 
On Monday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the day time. A minimum and maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively are expected.

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

