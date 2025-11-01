Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PWD to seek corporate support to adopt and maintain Delhi's flyovers, roads

PWD to seek corporate support to adopt and maintain Delhi's flyovers, roads

The official further said that PWD will hold meetings and write to a few companies soon, and based on the feedback, it will move forward

The shift in policy comes amid concerns over delays and cost overruns in previous public infrastructure projects due to funding limitations. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to approach major companies based in the national capital to encourage them in participating in its adoption scheme for flyovers, foot overbridges and road stretches, officials said.

The move aims to improve the upkeep of Delhi's infrastructure. Under the initiative, private firms can adopt public infrastructure-taking responsibility for its maintenance, beautification, and cleanliness-in return for limited advertising rights on the adopted structures.

"We plan to directly approach the private companies which have offices in the national capital for our adoption policy of flyovers," a senior PWD official told PTI.

The official further said that PWD will hold meetings and write to a few companies soon, and based on the feedback, it will move forward.

 

In July this year a decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the PWD Minister Parvesh Verma to prepare large infrastructure proposals that align with the Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

The shift in policy comes amid concerns over delays and cost overruns in previous public infrastructure projects due to funding limitations.

One of those projects is the 'adopt a flyover' project based on the PPP model for cleanliness and better care of road infrastructure, officials added.

The objective of this exercise is to propose sustainable, inclusive, and context-sensitive design solutions that not only reflect the unique character of each location but also contribute to the broader urban fabric of Delhi.

A space of approximately 80,000 sqm has been identified underneath the 90 flyovers. Some of the longest flyovers identified are Africa Avenue flyover, Chirag Delhi, IIT flyover, Moti Bagh flyover, Punjabi Bagh flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shahdara flyover and the Wazirabad flyover.

The PWD also has a policy in place for adoption of road stretches under this initiative, any problems on the footpath, road surface, central verge, and greenery observed will then be reported to the engineer-in-charge of that road for timely fixing. For this project, 25 road stretches are being identified.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

