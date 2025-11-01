Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No double-engine govt in Bihar, Delhi controls everything: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that 'deleting voters' names amounts to breach of people's rights'

Press Trust of India Begusarai
Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the NDA dispensation in Bihar over unemployment and migration issues, and claimed that there is "no double-engine government" in the state as "everything is controlled from Delhi".

Addressing her maiden poll rally at Begusarai in the Bihar polls this year, she alleged that the NDA government at the Centre and in the state have been indulging in "divisive politics" and propagating "fake nationalism" to divert people's attention from real issues.

Asserting that the "right to vote is the biggest" blessing of the Indian Constitution, Vadra said that the NDA government has weakened people's right to vote by conducting SIR, which deleted 65 lakh voters" from the electoral rolls in the state.

 

"There is no double-engine (government) in Bihar, but only a single engine...everything is controlled from Delhi. Neither are you being heard nor is your CM Nitish Kumar respected," the Congress MP claimed, while addressing the rally.

She also criticised the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that "deleting voters' names amounts to breach of people's rights".

"They first divided people, went to war, but couldn't divert attention from real issues, so they are now stealing votes," Vadra alleged, while attacking the BJP.

The Congress leader also asked, What do top NDA leaders talk about when they come here? Either they talk about 20 years in the future or the past. They criticise Nehru ji, Indira ji, but they do not raise issues like unemployment, migration."  Let me also talk about the past. Who set up the factories? Who established IITs and IIMs? The answer is the Congress and Nehru ji," she claimed.

Vadra alleged that the NDA government has been "playing divisive politics and propagating fake nationalism" to win elections and divert people's attention.

Bihar contributed so much to the country's growth, but the state "was not developed as it should have been", she claimed.

"Don't get fooled by promises of the government in Bihar," the Congress MP told the rally.

Claiming that privatisation is rampant in the NDA rule, she alleged, "The PM handed over big PSUs to his corporate friends".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi India News Bihar Delhi

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

