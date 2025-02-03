Business Standard

Rains in Delhi expected to bring back cold weather, IMD issues yellow alert

Rains in Delhi expected to bring back cold weather, IMD issues yellow alert

A significant change in temperature is expected, with light rainfall at night, IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital for February 3

People sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter morning| (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Most parts of Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday morning (February 3) as the mercury dipped due to cold winds from the snow-covered north. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the temperature at 11.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.

IMD issues yellow alert

A significant change in temperature is expected, with light rainfall at night. The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital for February 3. While Delhi continues to experience sunny mornings, the weather is likely to take a U-turn, bringing back colder conditions.

Weather forecast for today

The temperature is expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius after rainfall. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 10.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24.67 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 18 per cent, according to the IMD.
 

Dense fog warning issued, visibility affected

The IMD reported that visibility at Palam airport was reduced in the early hours of February 3. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport also issued a passenger advisory as 'low visibility procedures' were in progress.
 
The IMD has issued dense fog warnings for the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, southern Himachal Pradesh, southern Uttarakhand, and other areas.

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor'

Air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 308 at 8 am on Monday (February 3), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 

Delhi weather Dense fog India Meteorological Department Delhi air quality Cold weather Rainfall

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

