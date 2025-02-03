Business Standard

Bullying isn't harmless; it destroys lives: Rahul on Kerala student suicide

Bullying isn't harmless; it destroys lives: Rahul on Kerala student suicide

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the tragic loss of a student to suicide due to bullying in a Kerala school is heartbreaking and said those responsible -- both bullies and those who failed to act -- must be held accountable.

"The tragic loss of Mihir Ahammed to suicide due to bullying in a Kerala school is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his family," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"No child should endure what Mihir faced. Schools must be safe havens for children yet he suffered relentless torment. Those responsible -- both bullies and those who failed to act -- must be held accountable," the former Congress chief said.

 

"Bullying isn't harmless; it destroys lives. Parents must teach kindness, love, empathy, and the courage to speak up. Believe your child if they say they're being bullied, and intervene if they are the bully," Gandhi said.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday directed the Director of General Education (DGE) to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged suicide of the boy on January 15, which his family claims was due to ragging at his school near Kochi.

The Director of General Education has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and recommend further action, Sivankutty said in a Facebook post.

"If any activities harmful to society are taking place in any school, regardless of the stream, they will be identified, stopped, and strict action will be taken against the institution. If necessary, an amendment to the law will be considered," he wrote.

Referring to the case, he said, "A mother has alleged that her son committed suicide after being brutally tortured at a CBSE school in Thiruvaniyoor, Ernakulam district. This incident is deeply saddening and shocking. The police will take immediate action."  The deceased, a ninth class student, took the extreme step by jumping from his flat at Tripunithura here. Subsequently, his mother lodged a complaint with the chief minister and the state police chief, alleging that ragging at the school led her son to take his own life.

According to her petition, as per the information received from the victim's friends and through social media messages, he was allegedly subjected to ragging and physical assault.

