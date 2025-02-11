Business Standard

Clear skies, cold morning and warmer afternoon expected in Delhi today

Clear skies, cold morning and warmer afternoon expected in Delhi today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.76 degrees Celsius and 28.58 degrees Celsius

The sky is expected to remain clear throughout | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Delhi's weather continues giving surprises with sudden drops in temperatures in early mornings and at night, while afternoons remain warmer. However, the cold conditions are less likely to return as warmer weather has been forecast with maximum temperatures rising 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

Delhi weather forecast for today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.76 degrees Celsius and 28.58 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 kmph. The sky is expected to remain clear throughout.

IMD weather forecast

A cyclonic circulation over the northeast part of the country, especially Assam, may bring heavy rainfall to the region today. Rains are also expected on February 12 and February 13. 
 
Western disturbance over northeastern Afghanistan and Pakistan may bring rainfall or snowfall in the adjoining regions of the western Himalayas on February 11 and February 12.  A gradual rise in minimum temperature is expected in East India in the coming 2-3 days. IMD has also issued dense fog warnings in West Bengal for February 11 and 12.

Delhi AQI update

Delhi's Air quality remained in the poor category on Tuesday with the AQI at 283 at 8 am on February 11, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
   

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi weather Cold weather Delhi air quality Rainfall snowfall

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

