Guillain-Barre Syndrome: 167 cases detected, 7 deaths so far in Maharashtra

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday reported that a total of 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the state so far, with 167 confirmed cases, confirmed the Maharashtra Health Department.

Further, as per officials, Seven deaths have been reported, of which one was confirmed as GBS, while six remain suspected.

According to the department, the cases are spread across different regions, including 39 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 91 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 25 from Pune Rural, and 8 from other districts.

Currently, 48 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 21 are on ventilators. Meanwhile, 91 patients have been discharged after treatment.

 

The state health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified surveillance efforts in affected areas.

Earlier, on February 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road in Pune city. These areas have been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. The action was taken against these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official on February 6.

The PMC took action against these plants after collecting water samples that were found unfit for drinking. Some plants lacked proper permission to operate, while others were contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria. Additionally, certain plants were not using disinfectants and chlorine to control contamination.

On February 3, the Union Health Minister held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra's key health and medical ministers and reviewed the public health measures being undertaken by the state health authorities, including testing and treatment of patients affected by GBS.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

