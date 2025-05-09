Friday, May 09, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ministries prepare crisis plans after PM's review meet amid border tensions

Ministries of agriculture, power, labour and consumer affairs prepare plans to support farmers, protect jobs, and ensure grid and supply stability amid border conflict

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan noted that foodgrain stocks were sufficient, citing a “bumper production” of wheat at around 26.70 million tonnes.(Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeShreya JaiHarsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of secretaries to assess preparedness in view of the India-Pakistan conflict, several government departments convened emergency meetings to draw up plans to manage the crisis.
 
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed officials to be ready to assist farmers in border states with sowing operations, ensuring they do not face difficulties due to the ongoing conflict.
 
At a review meeting held at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, Chouhan said he would speak with the chief ministers of border states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to assess their requirements in case villages need evacuation.
 
 
He assured that the government would address farmers’ needs if sowing is delayed.
 
The minister was briefed on the current status of crop sowing, foodgrain production, and the availability of fruits and vegetables.

The government has drawn up a framework for the upcoming kharif season, which begins in July.
 
Chouhan noted that foodgrain stocks were sufficient, citing a “bumper production” of wheat at around 26.70 million tonnes.
 
He also instructed officials from the Ministry of Rural Development to arrange temporary employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for displaced individuals in conflict-affected districts.
 
“We are all ready to serve the country through agriculture and rural development,” Chouhan said.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs warned traders and wholesalers against hoarding essential food items that could lead to artificial shortages.
 
In a social media post, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: “Don’t believe in propaganda messages regarding food stocks in the country. We have ample food stocks, far exceeding required norms.”
 
On Thursday, a senior official told Business Standard that the Centre would hold meetings with stakeholders and industry associations to ensure that the prices of essential commodities do not spike due to the border situation.
 
Top officials from the Ministry of Power said they were closely monitoring the national power grid.
 
“The concerned departments are keeping a watch on power demand and supply, maintaining grid flexibility in border states where there are night-time blackouts,” a senior official said.
 
The official added that the ministry was implementing safety measures to prevent any cyberattack on the national grid. Key power generation assets in these areas have enhanced their security protocols.
 
A senior official from the Ministry of Labour said the government had directed all states to ensure the safety and continued employment of workers during the crisis, in accordance with the Factories Act.

Topics : India-Pakistan conflict Agriculture ministry Shivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

