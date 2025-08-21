Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 07:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik discharged, thanks ministers, people for wishes

Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik discharged, thanks ministers, people for wishes

The BJD Chief was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday, owing to dehydration

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Patnaik expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes during his hospital stay. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president, was discharged from SUM Ultimate Medicare Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening after a brief hospital stay for dehydration. He was admitted to the hospital on August 17 and received treatment for his condition.

The BJD Chief was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday, owing to dehydration. After his discharge, Patnaik returned to his residence, Naveen Niwas, where he is expected to rest and recover.

Patnaik expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes during his hospital stay. He also thanked the hospital staff for providing him with excellent care.

 

"I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and, of course, to the hospital for taking such good care of me. Thanks," he said.

Patnaik, on his X post, thanked several ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also Read

Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik hospitalised in Odisha due to dehydration, condition stable

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Puri stampede shows govt's failure to ensure peaceful Rath Yatra: Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik to undergo surgery; party leaders offer prayers at temples

stocks buy today

Stocks to buy today, Aug 21: Exide, Marico, NTPC among analyst top picks

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircrafts, 5 naval vessels around territory

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik today. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Modi also suggested that Naveen Patnaik rest for some time and come to Delhi soon to meet him," the BJD said in a statement.

During his hospital stay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Patnaik over the phone, inquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister also invited Patnaik to visit Delhi once his health improves.

Patnaik received visits from several prominent leaders, including Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das.

Member of Rajya Sabha and Opposition Leader, Jairam Ramesh, wrote, "Honourable Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the recently hospitalised BJD President Shri Naveen Patnaik this evening. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery," on his X post on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Patnaik also thanked poeple of Odisha and the medical staff while at the hospital. "Thank the people of #Odisha for the good wishes. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff for taking wonderful care of me. I am recovering well and will meet the people soon," read his X post.

Earlier, several Odisha Ministers and the state Congress also visited the hospital to meet Naveen Patnaik and enquired about his health. They wished him a speedy recovery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Joint committee to be constituted for making Yamuna clean, says Haryana CM

terrorist, terrorism, crime

India will respond decisively whenever terrorism threatens citizens: Govt

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Karnataka HC slams govt bike taxi ban, upholds operators' right to work

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to unveil ₹5,200 cr metro, road projects in Kolkata on Aug 22

Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman briefs GST GoMs on need for sweeping tax reforms

Topics : Naveen Pattnaik Odisha biju janata dal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon