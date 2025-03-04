Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Watch: PM Modi inaugurates Vantara; high-fives lion, feeds leopard cubs

Watch: PM Modi inaugurates Vantara; high-fives lion, feeds leopard cubs

Vantara is one of the world's largest wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vantara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted playing with and feeding animals (Photo: Screengrab)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vantara in Jamnagar was filled with touching moments as he interacted with rescued animals, from high-fiving a lion to feeding leopard cubs.
 
Located in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Vantara is one of the world's largest wildlife rescue and conservation centers, home to over 150,000 rescued, endangered, and threatened animals from more than 2,000 species. Spearheaded by Anant Ambani under Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the initiative is dedicated to their rehabilitation and protection.
 
During his visit, PM Modi played with Asiatic Lion cubs, a rare Clouded Leopard cub, and a White Lion cub—born after its mother’s rescue. He also witnessed the centre’s Caracal breeding programme, vital for preserving this elusive species.
 
 

The Prime Minister also observed an MRI being conducted on an Asiatic Lion and a life-saving surgery on a leopard injured in a highway accident.
 

A rare wildlife experience

 
In addition, PM Modi interacted with Golden Tigers, Snow Leopards, and four Snow Tiger brothers rescued from a circus. He also spent time with chimpanzees, a playful orangutan, an Okapi, and a submerged hippopotamus and crocodiles.
 
Walking among grazing zebras, he hand-fed a giraffe and a rhino calf orphaned after its mother passed away at the facility. The Prime Minister saw a massive python, a rare two-headed snake, and a two-headed turtle.
 

PM Modi's visit to world's largest elephant hospital

 
PM Modi also toured Vantara’s state-of-the-art hospital, which includes specialised departments for wildlife anesthesia, cardiology, nephrology, endoscopy, and dentistry.
 
At the world’s largest elephant hospital, he learned about the hydrotherapy pool, which helps elephants recover from arthritis and foot problems, enhancing their mobility.
 
He further interacted with doctors, staff, and workers who dedicate their lives to caring for the rescued animals. 

Topics : Narendra Modi Gujarat forest BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

