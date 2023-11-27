Sensex (-0.07%)
Despite challenges, efforts on to rescue trapped workers in U'khand: PM

The government and all agencies together are leaving no stone unturned to bring them out safely, he said

narendra modi

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Despite challenges from nature in the evacuation process of the 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand, the government stands firmly to bring them out to safety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
Modi prayed for the safe evacuation of the workers who have been trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand for the last 15 days at a 'Koti Deepotsavam', a religious event of lighting lamps during the Hindu Kartika month, here.
He said the government is making continuous efforts to evacuate the workers safely and as early as possible.
"But, we have to complete this relief and rescue operation with lot of alertness. Nature is continuously giving us challenges in this effort. But, we are standing firm. We are making efforts round-the-clock. We have to pray for the safe evacuation of those workers and to do it as early as possible," Modi said.
The government and all agencies together are leaving no stone unturned to bring them out safely, he said.
"When we are praying to God today and talk about human welfare, then we have to pray for all those worker brothers who have been trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand for the past two weeks," he said.
The family members of the workers need to be given courage that the whole country is with them, he said.
He prayed that every lamp lit in the 'Dev Diwali' and 'Koti Deepotsavam' would bring light in the lives of those trapped workers at the earliest.
It has been 15 days since the 41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on November 12. The rescue operation was started soon after the incident but the work was delayed due to hurdles in drilling.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

