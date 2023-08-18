Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.42%)
64876.59 -274.43
Nifty (-0.38%)
19292.45 -72.80
Nifty Midcap (-0.29%)
37786.60 -108.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.75%)
5301.20 -40.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43835.15 -56.20
Heatmap

Develop every village, tehsil to make India developed by 2047: PM Modi

The conclave is being held at Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu where BJP president J P Nadda was also present during the prime minister's address

narendra modi, PM Modi

Upon coming to power at the Centre, Modi said he decided to build toilets and open bank accounts for the poor | Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged BJP's 'Zila Panchayat' members to work to make various development initiatives a mass movement, asserting that "lamp of development has to be lit up in every village, tehsil and district to make India a developed country" by 2047.
Addressing virtually a "Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad" of local body members drawn from several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, he said 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' is not merely a slogan for the BJP and they should live it every moment.
The conclave is being held at Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu where BJP president J P Nadda was also present during the prime minister's address.
Citing his own experience first as chief minister and then as prime minister, Modi said those serving in different positions at local bodies should take up some work for their villages and districts as a priority and go all out to make it a success by getting people's support.
Upon coming to power at the Centre, Modi said he decided to build toilets and open bank accounts for the poor.
He urged Zila Panchayat members to hold meetings to take up three projects as a priority every year while noting that fund for local bodies has risen manifold and resources are not a constraint.

Also Read

What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047?

'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

TMS Ep501: Bindeshwar Pathak, gender gap, tractor stocks, developed country

460 village forest societies, over 900 SHGs in 7 Himachal districts

More than 300 films, shows shot in J-K after launch of new film policy: L-G

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 11 crore aid for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Two LeT militant associates arrested in J-K's Baramulla on Friday

Snail mail check: How many letters does the post office still deliver?

"Earlier, the grant used to be of Rs 70,000 crore but it is now over Rs 3 lakh crore. We have built over 30,000 Zila Panchayat buildings, he said, stressing on using part of MNREGA budget for asset creation as well.
He noted that BJP members from local bodies have been holding similar workshops and said the party does not do it for winning polls but to work towards making India a developed country by 2047.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP India

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceHealth Insurance PoliciesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit BurmanFuture Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineOpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon