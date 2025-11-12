Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to be treated at home

Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to be treated at home

The actor had been in and out of the hospital for weeks

File photo of Bollywood actor Dharmendra

According to the report, the 89-year-old was discharged after his family decided to take him home for further treatment | Photo: PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported, citing a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital. 
 
According to the report, the 89-year-old was discharged after his family decided to take him home for further treatment. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for weeks. 
 
"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.
 
The development comes a day after his daughter Esha Deol clarified that the actor is 'stable and recovering'.
 
 
On Monday evening, Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, urged people to remain calm and pray for his recovery. In a post on X, she wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."

Also Read

Govinda

Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

Veteran actor Dharmendra

Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'

Dharmendra

Dharmendra is stable and recovering: Daughter Esha Deol junks death rumours

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: Where to watch Akshay & Arshad's film online?

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani's mayoral campaign drew inspiration from Bollywood to bodegas

 
Recently, a representative for his son, actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, denied speculation that the Sholay star had been put on a ventilator. "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy", Sunny Deol's representative said.
 
Several Bollywood actors visited the veteran actor in the hospital and extended support to the family. On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited Dharmendra. 
 
Previously, on Monday, actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel visited the hospital to keep a check on Dharmendra's health.
 
Dharmendra last appeared in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor’s next project is Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, which is scheduled for release in December.
 
The actor is popularly known for his iconic roles in movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke. 
 

More From This Section

Govinda

Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

India urges developed nations to meet climate finance obligations at COP30

New Delhi: Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least one person was killed in the incident. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Delhi blast: Initial probe suggests 'accidental' detonation of explosives

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Red Fort car blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on October 19

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

Topics : Bollywood Indian Cinema hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon