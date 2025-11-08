Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mamdani's mayoral campaign drew inspiration from Bollywood to bodegas

Mamdani's mayoral campaign drew inspiration from Bollywood to bodegas

On storefront windows and telephone poles from Queens to the Bronx, the Zohran for New York City signs stood out from the standard red, white and blue campaign fodder

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani, who will be the city's first Muslim and South Asian mayor, is the son of two prominent Indian American luminaries, Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair | (Photo: PTI)

AP New York
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The vivid blue campaign signs with bold orange lettering were impossible to miss as Zohran Mamdani made his historic and improbable run for New York City mayor this summer.

On storefront windows and telephone poles from Queens to the Bronx, the Zohran for New York City signs stood out from the standard red, white and blue campaign fodder. The lettering was seen by many as an intentional reference to old-school Bollywood posters a subtle nod to Mamdani's Indian heritage.

But Aneesh Bhoopathy, the Philadelphia-based graphic designer behind the visuals, said the campaign also drew from the vibrant primary colours that help bodegas, yellow cabs, hot dog vendors and other small businesses stand out amid the city bustle. 

 

The stylised font with its drop shadow effect and vintage comic book look was meant to evoke the old school, hand-painted signs that can still be found in some neighbourhoods, he said.

Succinctly, it's New York, said Bhoopathy, who previously lived in New York and helped on past campaigns for Mamdani and the Queens chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Also Read

Zohran Mamdani

New York, a city of immigrants: Zohran Mamdani's immigration stance decoded

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

'He should be nice to Washington': Trump reacts to Mamdani's victory speech

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani's 'Trump-proofing NYC' campaign sets up fight with White House

Zohran Mamdani

Wall Street drops fear of 'hot commie summer' in overture to Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani

How Zohran Mamdani beat back New York's elite and was elected mayor

It was also trendsetting.

Mamdani's main adversary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, even rebranded midcampaign. The Democrat initially launched his mayoral run using a red, white and blue colour scheme and a decidedly unfussy font, reminiscent of bumper stickers used by President John F. Kennedy in 1960. 

But after his defeat to Mamdani in the June Democratic primary, Cuomo kicked off his general election run as an independent candidate by rolling out a new logo featuring the silhouette of the Statue of Liberty's crown and a new colour scheme: blue and orange Mamdani's colours, but also the colours of the Knicks and Mets.

Mamdani, who will be the city's first Muslim and South Asian mayor, is the son of two prominent Indian American luminaries, Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, who is known for Monsoon Wedding and other Hollywood films.

The campaign's aesthetic wasn't merely stylistic, observed David Schwittek, a professor of digital media and graphic design at Lehman College, a city-owned college in the Bronx.

"They evoke the working-class fabric of New York City: the bodegas, taxi cabs, and halal carts that not only sustain the city but also reflect its cultural richness, he said.

The decidedly retro vibe also likely helped foster positive associations to happier political times, at least among Democratic voters, suggested Gavan Fitzsimons, a business professor at Duke University who studies the impact of branding on voters and consumers.

It has the feel of something from a prior era, an earlier time when politics was less divisive and the Democrats were perhaps more organised, more successful, he said.

The branding was reminiscent of the distinctive campaign font that became a calling card for US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another youthful liberal New Yorker who shot to political fame, said Richard Flanagan, a political science professor at the College of Staten Island.

The Democrats' posters during her stunning 2018 victory over US Rep. Joseph Crowley for a seat representing parts of Queens and the Bronx similarly drew on her heritage and working-class New York.

The brightly-colored, upward slanting lettering reminded some of prewar labour union designs and others of Mexican Lucha libre flyers, particularly since it incorporated the inverted exclamation mark used in written Spanish.

Court Stroud, a marketing professor at New York University, said it's difficult to quantify how much the campaign visuals contributed to Mamdani's success, but they certainly made him recognisable and memorable in an initially crowded field of mayoral hopefuls.

The playfulness of his campaign design created a brand that supporters wanted to wear and share, he said. Mamdani's team showed how using visual design as a secret handshake can make politics feel real and community-driven.

Campaign experts said it's also too early to say whether Mamdani's campaign designs will ultimately have the same staying power nationally as Ocasio-Cortez's distinctive look, which has since become a staple of progressive candidate branding.

It's still rare for candidates to move away from the tried and true red, white, and blue, said Lisa Burns, a professor of media studies at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. I don't see that changing any time soon.

The popularity of Mamdani's designs was certainly felt during the New York City mayoral race, helping inspire offbeat, viral campaigns such as the Hot Girls for Zohran merch worn by model Emily Ratajkowski and other young celebs.

Schwittek said the key takeaway from Mamdani's visual coup was that effective branding isn't generic or safe, but specific and deliberate.

In a sea of sanitised political messaging, Mamdani's visuals stand out because they mean something, he said. That's the lesson.

Good campaign design should also still ring true to the candidate, added Bhoopathy.

None of the boldness and vibrancy here works without a candidate that is as energetic and full of life as the city that raised him, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Pakistan brings in amendment to create new post of Chief of Defence Forces

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian drone strike at tower block in eastern Ukraine kills 3, injures 12

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians for Israeli hostages' remains

china Flag, China

China races to unlock secrets of longevity with billion-dollar drive

Kentucky plane crash

UPS, FedEx ground fleets of MD-11 planes following deadly Kentucky crash

Topics : Zohran Mamdani Bollywood New York City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon