Monday, March 31, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Has anyone died?' Lamborghini driver after hitting 2 workers in Noida

'Has anyone died?' Lamborghini driver after hitting 2 workers in Noida

A red Lamborghini hit several workers near an under-construction complex in Noida's Sector 94, injuring two men

Lamborghini, accidents, Noida

Locals confronted the driver of the Lamborghini luxury car that allegedly hit labourers in Noida Sector 94 area. (Photo: Screenshots taken from video posted on X by @SmritiSharma_)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Lamborghini ran over several workers outside an under-construction complex in Noida's Sector 94, injuring two workers, according to media reports.
 
The injured men were taken to hospital and are stated to be out of danger.
 
The police arrested the driver on the spot and seized the red luxury car, registered in Puducherry. The driver is currently under investigation. According to media reports, the vehicle did not belong to the accused, who is involved in buying and selling of cars, and he was taking a test drive.
 
A video surfaced on the internet showing that after the accident on Sunday, the accused, identified as Deepak, was confronted by locals.
 
 
“Why are you showing off your stunts? People have died, do you have any idea?" asked one of the locals. As he came out of the car, he asked the locals “koi mar gaya idhar? (has anyone died here?)”, the video shows. “What else? Just look there. Somebody please call the police,” another man said.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Heinous crimes in state see 85% fall in last 8 years, claims UP govt

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt bans sale of meat within 500 m of religious places during Navratri

PremiumYogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Sick units in Uttar Pradesh to make way for auto industry, IT parks

liquor

Buy one, get one free: Why liquor stores in UP are offering big discounts

PremiumChemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

Uttar Pradesh govt sees 40% jump in registered factories in 2 years

 
 
In the video, a man can be heard asking the accused whether he was aware of how many people have died at the spot. Subsequently, another voice is heard saying, “police ko bulao (call the police)”.  ALSO READ | From Lamborghinis to Porsches: How luxury cars are becoming death machines
 
Talking to news agency PTI, Bhupendra Singh, in-charge at Sector 126 Police Station said, “In the car accident, two labourers were injured and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs.”
 
“The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car has Puducherry registration number. He has been arrested and the car has been seized,” he added. 
 
According to reports, Deepak, during questioning, said that the car's screen was showing some error, which he was checking while driving when the accident occurred.
 

More From This Section

IIIT Allahabad

IIIT student dies by suicide due to 'academic stress', probe initiated

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh CM

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed accelerated growth since 2016: CM Khandu

Bangladesh Protest

LIVE: Trump admin to honour woman student leader from protests against Sheikh Hasina

money, financial, cash, rupee

Maharashtra departments told to specify potential rise in expenditures

Noida Lamborghini crash

From Lamborghinis to Porsches: How luxury cars are becoming death machines

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Road Accidents Lamborghini noida

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon