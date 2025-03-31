Monday, March 31, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra departments told to specify potential rise in expenditures

Maharashtra departments told to specify potential rise in expenditures

The directive comes amid signs of the state's financial constraints. It has called for transparency in identifying the potential increases in expenditure for any new proposal

money, financial, cash, rupee

The revenue receipts are expected to be more than Rs 5,60,000 crore.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has issued a directive to all departments mandating that any new proposals presented to the state cabinet must clearly outline the potential increase in expenditure beyond their allocated budget.

The directive, issued on Friday, comes amid signs of the state's financial constraints.

It has called for transparency in identifying the potential increases in expenditure for any new proposal, thus holding departments accountable for their financial commitments.

The directive stresses that no proposals should be submitted to the cabinet without specifying how much the department's expenditure may exceed its original allocation.

To rein in the unnecessary spending, departments have also been instructed to limit unproductive expenditure, consolidate redundant government schemes, and curb free-of-cost services wherever possible, an official said.

 

Also Read

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Sanjay Raut asks Centre to provide security for Kunal Kamra as FIRs pile up

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra faces more trouble as three cases filed against him in Mumbai

Disha Salian, Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Salian was depressed over misuse of money by father: Closure report

Rahool Kanal

'Sena workers provoked': Rahool Kanal defends vandalism in Kunal Kamra row

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless mulls ₹40,000 cr investment for new plant in Maharashtra

The directive encourages reducing non-productive spending, merging redundant schemes and focusing on increasing productive capital expenditure.

This is part of the state's broader strategy to rein in its fiscal deficits and ensure that essential schemes are not undermined by excessive borrowing and unsustainable spending practices, the official said.

Notably, state Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar last week advised farmers to pay their crop loan instalments on time rather than awaiting a loan waiver announcement, citing the state's current financial constraints.

Later, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also called for maintaining balance in the state finances, adding that funds should be available for welfare schemes, development, and employees' salaries.

He had also said the monthly aid for women under Ladki Bahin scheme, which is believed to have played a key role in the BJP-led Mahayuti's win the the 2024 state polls, will be raised from the current Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 after the state's financial condition is strengthened.

While the government has allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin scheme in the budget, it made no mention of the hike in the allowance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 in the beneficiaries, as promised by the ruling Mahayuti before the assembly elections last year.

In the more than Rs 7,00,020 crore state budget for the fiscal 2025-26 presented by Pawar earlier this month, the government projected a revenue deficit of Rs 45,891 crore and a fiscal deficit of more than Rs 1,36,000 crore.

The revenue receipts are expected to be more than Rs 5,60,000 crore.

Pawar had said the government has been successful in keeping the fiscal deficit below 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GDSP), and the state's revenue deficit has been consistently less than 1 per cent of the gross state income.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

earthquake, Myanmar

LIVE: Death toll from Myanmar earthquake climbs to 1,700; rescue operations continue

Noida Lamborghini crash

From Lamborghinis to Porsches: How luxury cars are becoming death machines

Eid, Jama Masjid

Eid celebrations begin across country as people embrace, share sweets

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre appoints IFS officer Nidhi Tewari as PM Modi's private secretary

police, UP Police

Noida police deploys 5,000 personnel at mosques, other religious places

Topics : Maharashtra Expenditure Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon