Differences over seat-sharing: Cong and NC leaders to hold deliberations

K C Venugopal | Photo: Twitter

The leaders said both the parties have agreed over the seat sharing formula to a large extent | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Senior Congress leaders arrived here on Monday to hold deliberations with the National Conference to iron out differences over seat-sharing for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.
Congress leaders, including party's general secretary organisation, K C Venugopal, Salman Khurshid, and J-K in-charge Bharat Solanki, arrived at the residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah in Gupkar area here, to hold talks over seat sharing, leaders in both the parties said.
They said the meeting was necessitated after "some differences" cropped up in seat-sharing arrangement during the talks between the local leadership of the parties.
The leaders said both the parties have agreed over the seat-sharing formula to a large extent.
"The central leaders of Congress will meet our leaderships to talk about alliance. Some clarification is needed on some issues, and this will be done today," NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani told reporters outside the residence of the Abdullahs earlier.
He expressed hope that by the afternoon, "everything will be clear".

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

