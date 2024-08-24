Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / CEO urges electors in J&K to leverage ECI apps for better voting experience

CEO urges electors in J&K to leverage ECI apps for better voting experience

The three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for September 18, 25 and October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 58 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. Political leaders in the Union Territory expect a relatively high voter turnout in the Assembly polls, too. (Photo: PTI)

Exhorting the voters to use the voter-friendly mobile applications, he said these apps are available on both Android and iOS platforms. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole has urged voters to leverage the technological features introduced by the Election Commission for enhanced elector awareness and polling experience in the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory.
The three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for September 18, 25 and October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The ECI has launched several mobile apps, including cVIGIL, Know Your Candidate, Suvidha, Voter Helpline App, among others to ensure that the voting experience for the electors all across the country is easy and smooth. In Jammu and Kashmir, over 88.03 lakhs voters will be able to make the best use of these apps," Pole said in a statement on Friday.
Exhorting the voters to use the voter-friendly mobile applications, he said these apps are available on both Android and iOS platforms.
To prevent any violations during the assembly election, voters are encouraged to use 'cVIGIL,' a mobile app that allows citizens to report violations with time-stamped, evidence-based photos and videos, including auto-location data of the incident, he said.
"Any citizen can lodge a complaint through the cVIGIL mobile app following which the flying squads would investigate the matter and take action within 100 minutes," Pole added.

More From This Section

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP vows to safeguard reservations for backward classes in J&K, says leader

Polling official, EVM, election

24 polling stations set for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi

Congress leader Kumari Selja hints at contesting for Haryana CM position

Congress leader Kumari Selja hints at contesting for Haryana CM position

Omar Abdullah

J&K Assembly elections: Omar Abdullah says 'consenus reached on most seats'

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Restoring statehood to J-K is Congress, INDIA bloc's priority: Rahul Gandhi

Similarly, to strengthen accountability and to bring more transparency, the EC has also launched the KYC (Know Your Candidate) app, through which the details and affidavits submitted by any candidate can be easily accessed.
To use the KYC app, voters need to select the election type and assembly constituency or search directly by the candidate's name. The app will then display information about the candidate, including any criminal records, the CEO said.
"This information includes the details of any criminal cases filed against the candidate, the status of those cases, and the nature of the offences. The app is a valuable resource for voters who want to know more about the candidates who are contesting elections," he said.
The J-K CEO also explained about 'Suvidha', an application launched for smooth conduct of election-related events by political parties.
This app is a single window system for both the candidates as well as the political parties to apply for permissions before conducting any meetings or rallies, he said.
Pole said, "This groundbreaking platform serves as a one-stop solution, empowering candidates and political parties to apply for and obtain permissions efficiently and conveniently. With a user-friendly interface and robust features, the app simplifies the process, ensuring that all necessary permissions are acquired in a timely manner, thereby enabling seamless campaign activities."

"The different permissions available on the Suvidha platform include meetings, rallies, vehicles, temporary election office, loudspeakers, and helicopters and helipads," he said.
He said the 'Voter Helpline App' provides convenience to voters in finding their names in the electoral roll, submit online forms, check status of the application, file complaints and receive the reply on their mobile app.
"They can also access the contact details of booth level officers, electoral registration officers and district election officers, by using the Voter Helpline app, or by calling 1950 helpline number, he said.
Pole also urged the candidates and political parties participating in the elections to make maximum uitilisation of these services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

J&K polls: Cong, NC join hands; Rahul Gandhi vows to fight for statehood

india alliance, India

INDIA bloc uncertain on J-K polls: AAP may go solo; Cong open for tie-up

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge, Rahul to visit Jammu, Srinagar in preparation for Assembly polls

Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP in-charge for J&K election

Omar Abdullah

Will approach SC if Centre fails to restore J&K's statehood: Omar Abdullah

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon