CEO urges electors in J&K to leverage ECI apps for better voting experience

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole has urged voters to leverage the technological features introduced by the Election Commission for enhanced elector awareness and polling experience in the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory. The three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for September 18, 25 and October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The ECI has launched several mobile apps, including cVIGIL, Know Your Candidate, Suvidha, Voter Helpline App, among others to ensure that the voting experience for the electors all across the country is easy and smooth. In Jammu and Kashmir, over 88.03 lakhs voters will be able to make the best use of these apps," Pole said in a statement on Friday.

To prevent any violations during the assembly election, voters are encouraged to use 'cVIGIL,' a mobile app that allows citizens to report violations with time-stamped, evidence-based photos and videos, including auto-location data of the incident, he said.

"Any citizen can lodge a complaint through the cVIGIL mobile app following which the flying squads would investigate the matter and take action within 100 minutes," Pole added.

Similarly, to strengthen accountability and to bring more transparency, the EC has also launched the KYC (Know Your Candidate) app, through which the details and affidavits submitted by any candidate can be easily accessed.

To use the KYC app, voters need to select the election type and assembly constituency or search directly by the candidate's name. The app will then display information about the candidate, including any criminal records, the CEO said.

"This information includes the details of any criminal cases filed against the candidate, the status of those cases, and the nature of the offences. The app is a valuable resource for voters who want to know more about the candidates who are contesting elections," he said.

The J-K CEO also explained about 'Suvidha', an application launched for smooth conduct of election-related events by political parties.

This app is a single window system for both the candidates as well as the political parties to apply for permissions before conducting any meetings or rallies, he said.

Pole said, "This groundbreaking platform serves as a one-stop solution, empowering candidates and political parties to apply for and obtain permissions efficiently and conveniently. With a user-friendly interface and robust features, the app simplifies the process, ensuring that all necessary permissions are acquired in a timely manner, thereby enabling seamless campaign activities."



"The different permissions available on the Suvidha platform include meetings, rallies, vehicles, temporary election office, loudspeakers, and helicopters and helipads," he said.

He said the 'Voter Helpline App' provides convenience to voters in finding their names in the electoral roll, submit online forms, check status of the application, file complaints and receive the reply on their mobile app.

"They can also access the contact details of booth level officers, electoral registration officers and district election officers, by using the Voter Helpline app, or by calling 1950 helpline number, he said.

Pole also urged the candidates and political parties participating in the elections to make maximum uitilisation of these services.