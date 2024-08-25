Business Standard
Multiple poles in J&K polls: UT looks forward to representative democracy

With no local government, and with bureaucrats at the helm for the past six years, the people in the UT are looking forward to representative democracy

Following delimitation, the Jammu region has seen an increase of six seats and Kashmir one. The UT will vote for the Assembly polls on September 18, September 25, and October 1. (FILE PHOTO: PTI)
Following delimitation, the Jammu region has seen an increase of six seats and Kashmir one. The UT will vote for the Assembly polls on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Kaleem Geelani Srinagar
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
Regional and national parties in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are preparing for a reprogrammed battleground marked by 10 years of there being no Assembly election, delimitation of constituencies, and the emergence of new parties and candidates, who delivered a few surprises in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The polls will be held in three phases — on September 18 and 25, and October 1 — for the 90 Assembly seats. With no local government, and with bureaucrats at the helm for the past six years, the people in J&K are looking forward to representative democracy.

