PDP's J-K polls manifesto: Article 370, diplomatic talks, Kashmiri pandits

Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti promises Article 370 restoration, diplomatic dialogues with Pakistan, and return of Kashmiri pandits in J-K Assembly elections manifesto

Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference after four Army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K's Doda, at party headquarters, in Srinagar (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, aimed at restoring the region’s special status, fostering diplomatic dialogues with Pakistan, and addressing the humanitarian crisis involving Kashmiri Pandits.

The manifesto, unveiled on Saturday at the PDP headquarters, outlines the party’s focus on pursuing the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, which were revoked by the central government in August 2019. The PDP contends that the abrogation of these provisions has complicated the Kashmir issue and deepened regional alienation.
PDP’s J-K Assembly elections manifesto key points:

1. Restoration of J-K statehood
The PDP has promised to push for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, which was turned to a Union Territory following the 2019 revocation of Article 370.

2. Diplomatic dialogues with Pakistan
The manifesto also emphasises the importance of diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, echoing the political approaches of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. The PDP advocates for conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation to address the Kashmir issue.

3. Return of Kashmiri Pandits
One of the key promises in the manifesto is the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland. The PDP has pledged to work with all stakeholders to ensure their safe and honourable reintegration into Kashmiri society.

4. Revocation of ‘unjust’ laws: PSA, UAPA, and AFSPA
The party has committed to striving for the revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Enemy Property Act, and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

These laws, according to the PDP, have led to unjust arrests and have been detrimental to civil liberties in the region.

5. Creation of a free-trade region across LoC
The PDP’s manifesto also includes a vision for establishing full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) to enhance trade and social exchange. The party proposes the creation of a regional free-trade area and a shared economic market to foster economic growth in the region.

6. Reinstate Old Pension Scheme
The PDP has promised to regularise 60,000 daily wagers, reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and introduce free legal aid for prisoners.

The manifesto also includes proposals for restoring the ‘Darbar’ move, providing free electricity to temples and shrines, and abolishing water taxes.

7. Freedom of the press
Highlighting the challenges faced by journalists in the region, the PDP has vowed to prioritise press freedom, restore the autonomy and dignity of the press club, and address the issue of selective curtailment of advertisements to newspapers.

PDP open to alliance with Congress, National Conference

Following the release of the manifesto, party chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her party’s openness to forming an alliance with the Congress and National Conference (NC) if they are willing to adopt the PDP’s agenda. She emphasised that solving the Kashmir issue remains the party's top priority, above considerations of statehood or seat-sharing.

Mufti said, “For me, this election (upcoming Assembly elections in J-K) is not about statehood or seat sharing... We have a bigger goal... We are fighting for dignity, for resolution.”

PDP’s manifesto a ‘copy-paste’: BJP

The PDP’s manifesto drew criticism from BJP leaders, with former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta dismissing it as a ‘copy-paste’ of the National Conference’s manifesto. He accused the PDP of attempting to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a ‘hell’ by advocating for the release of individuals involved in stone-pelting and aligning with parties he described as ‘traitors’.

“This is a copy-paste of the National Conference manifesto. They are from the same group, they are traitors. Congress is also supporting them. We should think about all these issues that they want to make Jammu and Kashmir hell again,” Gupta said.
“They want to release those people from jail who used to pelt stones... They are dependent on each other. Congress was wiped out; they are trying to save themselves,” he said.

J-K elections 2014 results

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the PDP emerged as the largest party, winning 28 seats. However, the coalition government it formed with the BJP collapsed in 2018 after the BJP withdrew its support.

The upcoming elections, scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370. The counting of votes are scheduled for October 4, along with the Haryana State Assembly election results.

[With agency inputs]

 

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

