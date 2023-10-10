close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Digital public infra approach can unlock value in space sector: Report

The report listed out three core satellite applications areas Remote Sensing/Earth Observation; Positioning, Navigation and Timing

Blue Origin, space, earth

Photo credit: Blue Origin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Digital public infrastructure-led approach for the downstream spacetech segment can unlock immense value and contribute to India emerging as a global leader in the sector, a global consultancy firm said in a report on Tuesday.
The report titled Exploring opportunities for Indian downstream spacetech' authored by Deloitte, Nasscom and Indian Space Association (ISpA) said the downstream spacetech sector has the potential to deliver value-added and scalable solutions to domestic and global markets and made a strong pitch for collaboration by the private sector and the government.
The report listed out three core satellite applications areas Remote Sensing/Earth Observation; Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT); and Satellite Communication (SATCOM) and identified more than 200 use cases.
"Digital public goods and digital public infrastructure (DPI) led approach for this segment can unlock immense value. The approach can become value-accretive and bring the dream of 'spacetech-as-a-service' to reality," a statement by Deloitte and Nasscom said.
In the earth observation category, the report found critical applications in agriculture ranging from crop insurance, yield monitoring, disaster management, and biodiversity conservation such as natural resource extraction mining and urban development as areas of growth.
Similarly, SATCOM-as-a-service can create multiple applications in areas such as in-flight and remote area connectivity, DTH broadcasting, and augmenting healthcare in the form of telehealth, and, tele-education.
India's PNT programme, including NavIC, can assume a pivotal role in transportation, communication, and defence.
"The downstream space sector has the potential to make a significant impact on India's economy and society. By working together to address the challenges around awareness and adoption to bring an impact at scale, India can position itself to become a global leader in this sector and reap many benefits that it has to offer," Sreeram Ananthasayanam, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP said.
The report said that downstream applications were key to generate revenue and impact in the space economy that can support and sustain advancements in other areas.

Also Read

Nasscom appoints Cognizant chairman, MD Rajesh Nambiar as new chairperson

Nasscom appoints SAP Lab's MD, Sindhu Gangadharan as vice chairperson

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

China to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 as space race intensifies

Nasscom appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari as Chairperson

Just 3 nurses to take care of 60 babies at Nanded govt hospital: Congress

SC defers hearing on GM mustard to Nov 21; might delay further trials

Congress to announce candidates for MP polls after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath

Mizoram polls: Opposition does not have convincing arguments, says CM

PM's visit to Pithoragarh on October 12 will boost tourism: U'khand CM

"With a focus on innovation, cost-effectiveness, and dynamic growth prospects in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the downstream space sector is a promising frontier for forward-thinking investors," it said.
"In the dynamic space arena, India's dual-purpose mission prioritises safeguarding national security and strengthening defence capabilities. Space's rise as the fourth operational domain compels us to secure our space assets and access," Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd), Director General, ISpA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : infrastructure space delloite Nasscom

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORERs 2,000 Notes ExchangePAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon