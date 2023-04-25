close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nasscom appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari as Chairperson

IT industry's apex trade body Nasscom on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India as its chairperson for 2023-24

IANS New Delhi
Nasscom appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari as Chairperson

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT industry's apex trade body Nasscom on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India as its chairperson for 2023-24.

Nasscom also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its Vice Chairperson for the same time frame.

Maheshwari takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Business and Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services.

In addition, Nasscom also announced its new Executive Council for 2023-2025 that will play a strategic role in enabling the tech sector to lead on the global stage through focused initiatives and programmes.

"Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is now demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and also as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation," said Maheshwari.

"I look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to establish India as the trusted tech partner for the world," he added.

Also Read

India top country in AI skill penetration globally: Nasscom report

Irrational exuberance pulled IT companies down in FY23: NASSCOM chairman

Cognizant cuts revenue forecast, flags attrition impact on business

Cognizant Q4 net profit down 9.6% YoY, meets annual guidance for FY22

India Stack 2.0 to be more nuanced, intelligent: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Forced to run from pillar to post to get justice: Wrestlers in plea to SC

Mahindra Holidays Q4 profit rises on higher occupancy, membership

Group of 400 parents of LGBTQIA++ writes to CJI, seeks marriage equality

Operation Kaveri: 1st batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship

BJP did not make smart city but opened drains: SP chief ahead of UP polls

The newly-appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh will spearhead the industry to carry out its wide array of objectives to achieve the tech industry's vision of $500 billion by 2030.

"As we are leapfrogging to the next era of digital evolution with emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with Anant and Rajesh to continue establishing India as a global hotspot for tech innovation and talent," said Ghosh.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nasscom Microsoft India Anant Maheshwari

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

As India prepares for Sudan evacuation, a look at earlier rescue operations

Sudan_Rescue
3 min read

Poor air quality in India linked to cognitive problems in babies: Study

A view of smog covered area due to air pollution in Kolkata on Tuesday.
2 min read

Nasscom appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari as Chairperson

Nasscom appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari as Chairperson
2 min read

Forced to run from pillar to post to get justice: Wrestlers in plea to SC

Supreme Court
3 min read

India renews push for easier visa regulations for Its companies in UK

Visa, passport
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Premium

Summer is here: The heat is on as states face climate calamities

summer
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon