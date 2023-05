Digital Skills University to be opened in Jharkhand soon: CM Hemant

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday announced that a Digital Skills University will be opened in the state where job-oriented education will be provided to the less educated youth.

Addressing the students at the 2nd Convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, Soren said that the university would come up at cost of about Rs 300- 400 crore.

"We have been conducting skill development programmes. Recently, government has decided to open a digital skills university in a bid to provide technical education to the less educated youth so that they could be provided jobs," Soren said.

The CM said, "This is the age of technology. There has been expansion in the field of education in which institutes like IIT-ISM, BIT Mesra, IIM, XLRI and NIT were opened. In the same way, IIIT was also opened in Ranchi.

He said that youth from Jharkhand have created their own niche in the field of education in the country and abroad.

